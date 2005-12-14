PartnerTech may lose major order

evertiq earlier reported that PartnerTech was supposed to manufacture the gaming machines that the Norwegian betting company, Norsk Tipping, ordered from MultiQ. But the order was though delayed by an on-going investigation in Norway.

Now the investigation has been postponed by the Norwegian Department of Culture which is awaiting a judgement from Norway's highest court. That judgement will come after an EFTA-judgement has been made.



The core issue is about whether Norway is aloud to have a monopoly for their gaming machines or not.