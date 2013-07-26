© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Sweden dragged Kitron down

Overall, Kitron had a decent second quarter with higher total sales and a similar result for EBIT as for the same period 2012. The Swedish business remained a weak point.

Total revenues were 13.9 million NOK (EUR 1.78 million) higher than the same period last year. In Norway, an increase with some NOK 6.2 million was recorded, NOK 14.6 million for Lithuania and NOK 20.2 million for ”others”. However, in Sweden, revenues fell with NOK 27.7 million (3.5 million euro) compared to last year.



When it came to profits, Sweden still managed to make it into the black, at NOK 2.1 million (roughly EUR 268'000). However, this was a decrease of NOK 6.1 million compared to last year. The business entity in Norway saw a slight increase of NOK 0.7 million the same goes for Lithuania with an increase of NOK 1.2 million and ”Other” reported on a somewhat larger increase of NOK 3.8 million.



The number of full time employees was slightly lower than last year and stood at 1'163, compared to 1'192. Staff numbers decreased in Norway (4), Sweden (52) and Lithuania (15) while increasing in ”Other” by 42.