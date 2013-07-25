© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Schmid Group: ISO14001 at Zhuhai Branch

Schmid Zhuhai Ltd. received the certification for its environmental management system according to ISO14001:2004.

The environmental management system is applied in the production of wet process systems for the Printed Circuit Board industry, the Flat Panel Display industry as well as the Photovoltaics industry.



With the planning, application and monitoring of all measures the Zhuhai production management can make sure water and energy consumption is minimized in a continuous improvement process and as much as possible waste is recycled. Waste at Schmid Zhuhai is mostly plastics and metals, a press release states.



In addition to the ISO norm requirements, Schmid has successfully taken effort to reduce consumption data of its wet process systems, e.g. by reusing rinse water, installing high efficient pumps for reducing energy consumption or by installing exact dosing systems for minimal chemical consumption.