© demarco dreamstime.com

Quantum expands partnership with Benchmark Electronics

Based in part on the market success of the Scalar i500, Quantum is expanding its partnership with contract manufacturer Benchmark Electronics.

Over the next six months Quantum will transition the rest of its tape automation manufacturing to a Benchmark facility in Alabama while retaining responsibility for all design and development, including future enhancements.



"Benchmark has been a great partner, with a well-proven record of making high quality products, and we would not have achieved the Scalar i500 $1 billion milestone without them," said Clark. "This is the fourth time we've expanded our partnership, and the transition has been seamless in every case. We're looking forward to working with Benchmark to serve the needs of a larger customer base."