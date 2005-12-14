Projects Manager appointed by Jaltek

Jaltek Systems Ltd. announces its support of current expansion and future growth prospects with

the appointment of Mike Harvey to the role of Projects Manager.

Product quality is essential - it almost goes without saying - but for premier EMS provider Jaltek

Systems Ltd., there is something even more important for its success with its OEM partners: the

quality of its people. Without its peoples' expertise, dynamism and unflagging team spirit, Jaltek

would not have achieved strong, steady growth throughout the electronics industry's worst

downturn ever. With their skills and vision, Jaltek's people have taken their company into the

world's top OEMs and blue chip multinationals, to develop and manufacture highly advanced

products for demanding niche applications.



As Jaltek builds on its growth and expands its service offering, it remains true to its emphasis on

human resources, taking on new team members whose skill sets and experience further enhance

the company's professionalism and future development.



And so it is with the latest addition to the Jaltek fold: with 10 years' experience in project and

business management for blue-chip and advanced technology companies, and in particular in

demanding military and medical applications, Mike Harvey is well suited to his new role in Jaltek,

where he will be responsible for the management of customer projects, from enquiry processing to

order completion.



“My job is to ensure that we exceed our customers' expectations of any project we undertake for

them and that we do so as efficiently and as fast as possible”, says Harvey, explaining that, for

each project, he will liaise closely with the account manager and the client to understand fully the

client's business requirements, which he will then communicate to the appropriate logistics,

administrative, manufacturing and engineering people within Jaltek. “In this way”, he explains, “we

can ensure synergy between all commercial and technical aspects of any project, guaranteeing

continuity of communication to the client while optimising the use of their resources, our own, and

those of our suppliers”.



Harvey has a wealth of experience in demanding design, manufacturing and project management

environments, all of which will be invaluable to him and Jaltek's clients in his new role. As he points

out, “Through effective communication and proactive product engineering, it is possible to reduce

product costs significantly while growing customer expectations”.



Sales Director Steve Pittom is delighted to have Harvey on board: “Mike has an impressive track

record in the design, development and introduction of new products and processes in electronics

manufacturing environments, product cost reduction, supply chain management, cross- and multisite

management, and a host of other skills that range from marketing to finance. This, combined with his skill in working with clients, negotiating with suppliers and motivating his colleagues, will

ensure that we optimise the quality and flow of projects through our front end and manufacturing

processes”.



Pittom adds that Mike's many talents make him ideal for Jaltek: “Our philosophy is, 'If it needs

doing, do it'. As well as being a highly qualified project manager, Mike is a great guy, a great allrounder, and an excellent fit for Jaltek. He's a very welcome addition to the team”.