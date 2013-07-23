© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 23, 2013
Kyrel adds Universal’s Fuzion to machine park
Finland-based EMS-provider Kyrel has invested in a Universal Instruments’ Fuzion Platform.
For more than thirty years, Kyrel has provided EMS services to a growing customer base of Finnish and international companies. When it was time to re-design the company’s 75,000 square foot production facility to meet the needs of the higher-mix, modern environment, Kyrel found the optimal solution in Universal Instruments’ Fuzion Platform, a press release reads.
“We have been challenged with an ever-increasing mix of products and it was clear that it was time to improve on the limited capabilities of our existing equipment set, which was achieving only a fraction of its specified throughput as our needs became more diverse,” commented Kyrel’s managing director, Simo Parhankangas. “We needed a solution that would deliver the agility to build a full range of applications, maximize our Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), and provide us peace of mind by leveraging mature technologies,” he added. “Fuzion was the ideal choice for us, combining a unique and flexible architecture built on a proven positioning system with a powerful suite of software tools to give us the most efficient model to serve our customers today and into the future.”
“The changes in Kyrel’s production requirements reflect the global trend for electronics assembly today,” said Brad Bennett, Universal Instruments’ vice president of customer operations. “Fuzion was designed to excel in higher-mix environments, and the two FuzionXC2-60 and FuzionXC2-37 production lines purchased by Kyrel will enable substantial improvements in utilization, output and delivery time for their products,” added Bennett.
