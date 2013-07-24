© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

Super Dry expands in Upper Midwest

Super DryR has appointed Benchside Technologies to represent their expanded product line in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Super Dry began a decade ago as an engineering and technical support channel for Totech. Rapid growth was fuelled by European RoHS legislation that magnified the need to carefully control product failures caused by moisture sensitive devices (MSDs). Today, Super Dry is an independent design and manufacturing organization serving global markets with leading edge MSD solutions.



Benchside Technologies is a manufacturers‘ representative specializing in equipment, tools and materials used in the assembly and repair of printed circuit boards, with an emphasis on SMT equipment and processes. The company is led by industry veteran Doug Loberg.



Following RoHS deadlines, European electronics manufacturers rapidly recognized the need to establish comprehensive material management programs including storage and drying of components. In partnership with the top electronics companies in Europe, Totech Super DryR developed technology designed to exceed the formidable challenges associated with IPC J-STD-033C and IPC 1601 for properly handling Moisture Sensitive Devices and PCBs. Next generation technology was subsequently developed by Totech EU, including oxidation free alternatives to component baking that are both eco-friendly and reduce costs by 90%.



“We are extremely pleased to have found a partner with both depth of technical experience and credibility in their market,” explained Protean Director Richard Heimsch. “MSD management practices in the Americas are still wildly inconsistent and often lack understanding of the scope of both the problems and the available proven solutions. Benchside is ideally suited to fill those voids and answer those challenges.”