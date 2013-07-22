© daimy dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 22, 2013
CT Production wins contract
CT Production has been selected as a new supplier for the volume manufacture of energy monitoring equipment for a major company in the UK.
The product is to be built on a dedicated new production line that will enable high volumes to be produced. The business is worth over £1M in the second half of 2013 and looks set to continue at similar or higher rates beyond.
The stages involved in the manufacture of the product include full procurement, PCB assembly, box assembly, wiring, encapsulation and a detailed test regime. The project is the largest of many new orders won from new customers by CT Production over the last 12 months.
The company’s MD, Alan Trevarton had this to say, “We have invested a lot of money and effort over the years to ensure that we deliver excellent quality, delivery and service to our customers. Potential customers have been discovering what we can offer, through our marketing and from personal recommendations. As a result, some significant opportunities have arisen and have been realised.
Recent years have seen a lot of ‘churn’ for our industry, with many foreign buyouts of UK technology companies, which have then moved overseas, taking their manufacturing requirements with them. It is exciting that in spite of the difficult trading environment we have been able to increase our turnover and market share, and move so positively into the second half of 2013”.
The stages involved in the manufacture of the product include full procurement, PCB assembly, box assembly, wiring, encapsulation and a detailed test regime. The project is the largest of many new orders won from new customers by CT Production over the last 12 months.
The company’s MD, Alan Trevarton had this to say, “We have invested a lot of money and effort over the years to ensure that we deliver excellent quality, delivery and service to our customers. Potential customers have been discovering what we can offer, through our marketing and from personal recommendations. As a result, some significant opportunities have arisen and have been realised.
Recent years have seen a lot of ‘churn’ for our industry, with many foreign buyouts of UK technology companies, which have then moved overseas, taking their manufacturing requirements with them. It is exciting that in spite of the difficult trading environment we have been able to increase our turnover and market share, and move so positively into the second half of 2013”.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments