Transcend signs key account Rotakorn

Sweden based distributor, Rotakorn Electronics AB and Transcend, a manufacturer of memory modules and Flash memory, have signed a distribution agreement, in which Rotakorn Electronics AB will promote Transcend industrial products.

With this agreement, the two companies are going to work together to expand in the Swedish technology market.



"We have chosen Transcend because they have a long history with a good reputation and a wide range of products that will help us to develop our business" - remarks, Pierre Karlsson, Marketing Manager of Rotakorn.



Correspondingly, Transcend believes that Rotakorn Electronics AB is the right partner to strengthen its position in Sweden. Rotakorn Electronics AB offers lots of advantages due to its long-term experience and its successful strategy in the field of distribution and we are confident of the potential with this new partnership.



The company was founded in 1990 and its head office is located in Åtvidaber, Sweden. It has a long experience in the PC and electronic components market. The mission is to be an independent distributor, with experienced personnel and a flexible organisation which delivers fast and efficient. Rotakorn also takes care of excess components from the electronic industry, which is then recycled or redistributed. Rotakorn Electronics AB distributes all types of standard components, but is specialised in semiconductors and memory modules. The company runs its own purchase office in Singapore.



Transcend was founded in 1988. Its headquarters are in Taiwan. Transcend was the first company in Taiwan to gain ISO 9001 for memory products. The company operates a global manufacturing and logistics network with nine offices worldwide.