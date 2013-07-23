© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

API adds more certifications

API Technologies has received two new quality certifications for its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) business, including the ISO 13485:2003 medical certification and AS9100 Rev C aerospace certification.

“This multi-site certification demonstrates API’s continued commitment to achieving the highest quality standards for the development and manufacture of our high-reliability solutions across all the industries we serve,” said Bel Lazar, President and Chief Executive Officer of API Technologies Corp.