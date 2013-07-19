© adistock dreamstime.com

Nordson to acquire Kreyenborg’s polymer processing companies

Nordson has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Münster, Germany based Kreyenborg Group’s Kreyenborg GmbH and BKG Bruckmann & Kreyenborg Granuliertechnik GmbH companies.

Material terms of the transaction are being provided in required regulatory filings. The transaction is expected to close within the next 60 days pending customary closing conditions and regulatory reviews.



The acquired companies employ approximately 270 people, have additional operations in Shanghai, China, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Georgia, USA, and will operate as part of Nordson’s Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment. Revenues for fiscal year 2012 were approximately €62 million.



“These businesses are highly complementary to our other recent acquisitions in the polymer processing space and fit our strategy of providing our customers with high value, mission-critical melt stream components that will enhance the performance of their systems,” said Nordson President and CEO Michael F. Hilton. “These businesses also immediately strengthen our relationships with key European OEM customers, deepen and expand our product offering, enhance our overall application expertise, expand our addressable market, and add recurring revenue opportunities to the portfolio. We expect to build on the current strong performance of these companies by leveraging Nordson’s scale, global footprint and continuous improvement competencies.”