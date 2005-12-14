PCCHIPS uses SiS761GX as<br>the core of its A31G motherboard

SiS announced that SiS761GX once again obtained approval from motherboard maker, PCCHIPS, on their latest product: A31G. With previous design-win cases with Axper, Fujitsu Siemens Computers, and Foxconn, SiS761GX continuously shows its excellence to AMD64 market.

PCCHIPS applies SiS761GX and SiS965L as the Northbridge and Southbridge chipsets of the A31G motherboard. With fully support to AMD Athlon™ 64/Sempron™ CPUs, SiS761GX can deliver amazing overall system performance. By embedding with Mirage ™1 Graphic Engine, SiS761FX is able to deliver outstanding graphics performance. The Mirage™ 1 Graphic Engine provides users with sufficient graphics functions, while avid gamers can upgrade their system's graphics performance by simply plugging a compatible video card into the PCI Express interface.

