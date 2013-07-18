© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Nokia: Sales took 24 percent tumble

Nokia's Lumia sales increased to a record number of 7,4 million during the last quarter. The total sales for Nokia Group for the Q2 – however – decreased some 24 percent.

Nokia Group net sales for the second quarter 2013 decreased 24% year-over-year. The operating profit for the second quarter is still in the red, -115 million, though significantly better than the same period last year (-824 million euro).



The Lumia sales reached a record number of 7,4 million devices. However, both the total sales of smart devices (-27 percent) and the traditional mobile phones (also -27 percent) continued to decline in volume year-over-year.



Nokia Siemens net sales fell 17 percent year-over-year, operating profit just in the black with 8 million (-226).