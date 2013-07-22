© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 22, 2013
RUAG Space wins first contract in India
RUAG Space has succeeded in entering India's young but expanding space market by obtaining a contract for the supply of satellite test equipment.
The so-called clamp band, a special, high-tech band used to clamp satellites in place during testing on the ground, will be delivered before the end of this year.
To ensure that satellites remain firmly anchored to the nose of the launch vehicle, they are equipped with a special clamping device on their underside. A reusable clamp band attaches the satellite to each of various items of test equipment during the integration and test phase, ensuring that it remains firmly in place throughout the tests.
The clamp band is extremely robust and its design is tailored to meet each customer's specific requirements, to ensure that it is capable of withstanding high mechanical loads, for instance during vibration tests. Its strength with respect to the required characteristics is calculated on the basis of computer simulations during the development phase and verified afterwards by means of extensive hydraulic tests.
The ISRO contract was awarded directly to RUAG Space in Vienna. Delivery is expected to take place before the end of the year. As a result of this first step into the Indian space market, RUAG Space hopes that other potential customers in this region will be convinced of the quality of its products and award further contracts.
