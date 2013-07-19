© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

'Some wear to moving parts, surface finish worn'

Not all summer stories comes with a happy end. Steve Sewell, a 58 year old unemployed electronics engineer from England, tried to auction himself off on Ebay - for 99 British Pence.

Desperate times requires desperate measures, as the saying goes. This story certainly serves to prove that statement.



As a last ditch attempt to find a job, Steve Sewell put an add up on Ebay. With a range of different job experiences at his back, and a HND in electronics and electrical engineering, he still failed to raise the requested 99p. Describing the “item” as "some wear to moving parts, surface finish worn", he was still sure that the deal was going to be a bargain for the future employer, according to the Telegraph.



Sadly, it seemed like no one agreed on that last bit. Though the PR that the story has given Mr. Sewell probably made it worthwhile. It also underlines a problem for the generation soon to retire – it is indeed not easy finding a new job, even with the qualifications and experience in your back.



Or to quote Steve Sewell: ”All the help and support is aimed at younger people, and rightly so, but there should be more to help older people find jobs. The bills are mounting up and it's getting desperate now", the Telegraph writes.