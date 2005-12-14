Ericsson gives its account<br>of tax indictment

The Swedish National Economic Crimes Bureau made an addition to the indictment that was made this spring against some current and former employees of Ericsson.

Chief prosecutor Lage Carlström of the Swedish National Economic Crimes Bureau in Stockholm has added to the indictment he filed this spring against some current and former employees of Ericsson for evasion of tax control. The addition concerns the way the accounting

of some payments from Ericsson to Bank Austria during the years 1999 and 2000 were handled.



"We see no reason to reconsider our confidence in any of the employees still employed in the Group, based on the additional indictment", says Ericsson's Senior Vice President of Corporate

Communications, Henry Sténson.



"No Ericsson employee has gained anything personally from this handling, and there is no reason to believe that any employee would risk imprisonment by trying to evade tax control on behalf of the

company. Therefore our confidence in the indicted employees remains unchanged", concludes Henry Sténson.