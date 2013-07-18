© photographer dreamstime.com

exceet partners with MyoPowers

In cooperation with the Swiss company MyoPowers Medical Technologies SA and further partners, the two members of exceet Group SE AEMtec GmbH and Contec GmbH are developing an implant for the treatment of incontinence.

After the first prototypes have successfully been tested, the phase of industrialisation is due to start after passing the verification stage, followed by a first clinical trial.



The jointly developed implant “Artificial Urinary Sphincter” is a modular artificial urethral sphincter for the treatment of incontinence. The feature that sets it apart is that the physician can postoperatively adjust the closure force by means of a special remote control. The patient receives a simple remote control to operate the implant.