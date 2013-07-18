© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Apple negotiates with LG?

Apple seems currently busy negotiating with all sorts of companies about all sorts of things.

The latest rumour in a long line of rumours? The Cupertino-based company is said to negotiate with Japan-based LG Electronics. What for? 55- and 65-inch Ultra HD TV panels from LG Display. No deal seems to have been struck, however.



Sony is reportedly also interested in these panels; also negotiating with LG. But Sony seems to have - with AU Optronics - a little backdoor open with the American heavyweight should win the deal.



And - so we can add yet another name to the mix - Apple is also rumoured to be in talks with Sharp, writes DigiTimes.