Lenovo: No deal with NEC Casio Mobile

Lenovo has reportedly been unable to reached a consensus with Japan-based NEC about investment in NEC Casio Mobile Communications.

NEC has been said to negotiate with Lenovo since the end of 2012. However, now several media reports suggest Lenovo has decided not to make an investment. Japan-based Nikki News argues that a majority stake in NCMC might be too high a risk for Lenovo to take the sep.



Currently, Taiwan-based Arima Communications is the only smartphone ODM for NCMC with shipments to the Japan and US markets, the sources noted.