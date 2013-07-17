© rob hill dreamstime.com

Whirlpool close down in Italy

Whirlpool - which has currently some 2'300 employees in Italy - is to restructure its production in the country. The company announced it intends to close the manufacturing plant located at Trento /Spini di Gardolo, a decision which will affect 460 staff.



The production of refrigerators will be transferred to lCassinetta di Biandronno (in the province of Varese) and to Wroclaw (Poland).