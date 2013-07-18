© beisea dreamstime.com

SAKI expands activities in Germany and Europe

In July 2013, Japanese equipment manufacturer Saki Corp. has assigned GPS Technologies GmbH as its official distributor in Germany.

GPS Technologies GmbH will take over the distribution of the company's SPI systems (Solder Paste Inspection) & 2D/3D AOI systems (Automatic Optical Inspection) & 3D AXI systems (Automated X-ray Inspection) and "offer full application support & services for our customers in Germany", the company said in a statement.