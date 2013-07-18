© jultud dreamstime.com

Apple adding GlobalFoundries?

Apple, one of the largest semiconductor buyers in the world, naturally attracts a lot of attention from suppliers wanting to court the giant. GlobalFoundries is one that may have succeeded.

Samsung is likely to be the main provider of the A9 – having reached the 14 nano node faster than TSMC. However, according to rethink-wireless, TSMC, provider of the A8, and GlobalFoundries are battling it out to provide a second string of production.



Googles recent decision to go ”Made in America” could speak in favour for Apple choosing GlobalFoundries. Why you may ask? Well, because Apple does not want to lose out on the American customer base.



GlobalFoundries recently opened a new facility in New York state, a major USD 6 billion investment – that could give Apple access to chips produced in the home market.