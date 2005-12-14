Fairchild and EBV makes Data Exchange<br>via RosettaNet easy to use

Fairchild Semiconductor announced the deployment of RosettaNet Project Data Exchange with EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company.

“Deployment of the RosettaNet Project Data Exchange process enables Fairchild and EBV Elektronik to communicate and track new design opportunities efficiently,” said Eric Pannekeet, Fairchild's manager Corporate Sales & Marketing eBusiness Solutions.”



“The complexity of transactions among trading partners with non-compatible databases can be a challenge in the electronics supply chain. RosettaNet simplifies design tracking between the two companies. This time saving enables us to more efficiently support EBV Elektronik's design requirements and respond quickly to customer demands,” Pannekeet added.



RosettaNet industry standards provide business frameworks allowing companies to enhance the interoperability of business processes across the global supply chain. Benefits of deploying RosettaNet standards include reductions in cycle time, inventory costs, improved productivity, simplified business processes and measurable supply chain return on investment.



"EBV Elektronik is leveraging RosettaNet standards to streamline and enhance the design process. Automating this process with RosettaNet saves us time and minimizes the errors in exchanging this key information with Fairchild," said Rudy Van Parijs, vice president Technical Development of EBV Elektronik. “EBV is one of the leading specialists in European electronic distribution, and we pride ourselves on the precision and timeliness of response to our customers' requirements, from technical support to standard distribution. The implementation of RosettaNet design data is a milestone advantage for both companies. I would like to acknowledge the Fairchild and EBV teams who worked very closely to make this happen so quickly.”