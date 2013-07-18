© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

Efore improving financial estimates

Efore's recent acquisition of Roal Electronics S.p.A is one of the reasons that Finnish Efore is improving the estimates.

New financial estimate for fiscal year 2013: Net sales of new Efore Group for fiscal year 2013 is estimated to be at least EUR 80 million.



After the closing of the deal Efore Group new management team will be: Vesa Vähämöttönen (President and CEO of Efore Group), Alessandro Leopardi, (CEO and General Manager of Roal Electronics S.p.A.), Olli Nermes (EVP, Finance & Administration), Alexander Luiga (EVP, Sales and Marketing), Markku Kukkonen (EVP, Product Development and Technology) and Mikael Malm (EVP, Operations, joins Efore on July 29, 2013). Mr. Luiga is responsible for the telecom sector and Mr. Leopardi for the industrial sector profitability.