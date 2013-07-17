© mchudo dreamstime.com

Efore acquires Italy-based Roal Electronics S.p.A.

Efore Plc has finished the acquisition of the entire share capital of Italy-based Roal Electronics S.p.A. (Roal), employing some 350 staff.

The purchase price of equity amounts to EUR 9.7 million. 60 per cent of the purchase price is paid in cash and 40 per cent in Efore shares. The Roal acquisition is a key part of Efore's strategy to grow in the industrial business sector and balance its businesses.



Roal designs and manufactures standard and custom power products for several industrial applications. The transaction opens new growth opportunities like the fastest growing power products market, LED drivers, to Efore. Roal is also working with instrumentation devices and video wall displays.



Roal was established in 1985 and it employs approximately 350 people. Its headquarters and R&D are based in Castelfidardo, Italy and the production unit in Tunis, Tunisia. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. The company's net sales amounted to EUR 39.5 million and EBIT to EUR 0.5 million in 2012. Net debt position at year end 2012 was EUR -4.2 million.