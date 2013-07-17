© mchudo dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 17, 2013
Efore acquires Italy-based Roal Electronics S.p.A.
Efore Plc has finished the acquisition of the entire share capital of Italy-based Roal Electronics S.p.A. (Roal), employing some 350 staff.
The purchase price of equity amounts to EUR 9.7 million. 60 per cent of the purchase price is paid in cash and 40 per cent in Efore shares. The Roal acquisition is a key part of Efore's strategy to grow in the industrial business sector and balance its businesses.
Roal designs and manufactures standard and custom power products for several industrial applications. The transaction opens new growth opportunities like the fastest growing power products market, LED drivers, to Efore. Roal is also working with instrumentation devices and video wall displays.
Roal was established in 1985 and it employs approximately 350 people. Its headquarters and R&D are based in Castelfidardo, Italy and the production unit in Tunis, Tunisia. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. The company's net sales amounted to EUR 39.5 million and EBIT to EUR 0.5 million in 2012. Net debt position at year end 2012 was EUR -4.2 million.
Roal designs and manufactures standard and custom power products for several industrial applications. The transaction opens new growth opportunities like the fastest growing power products market, LED drivers, to Efore. Roal is also working with instrumentation devices and video wall displays.
Roal was established in 1985 and it employs approximately 350 people. Its headquarters and R&D are based in Castelfidardo, Italy and the production unit in Tunis, Tunisia. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. The company's net sales amounted to EUR 39.5 million and EBIT to EUR 0.5 million in 2012. Net debt position at year end 2012 was EUR -4.2 million.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments