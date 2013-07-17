© shanaka wijesooriya dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 17, 2013
Partnertech increase sales in 2Q, but ...
Second quarter sales were 2.5% higher for comparable units and in local currencies than the same period of 2012, writes EMS-provider Partnertech.
Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO, comments:
"Operating profit of SEK 3 million was lower than the second quarter of 2012, while both cash flow and operating capital turnover improved. Sales trends were mixed during the quarter, where volumes declined through lower demand from existing customers."
"This was compensated by strong sales to new customers. Performance also varied amongst our units. Those that have come the furthest in terms of adapting to more customer oriented operations with higher focus on technology and product development did well, whereas development in others was weaker. Our electronics units turned in excellent performances, mostly due to substantially higher capacity utilization at some of them."
"Demand for our development services also increased, and we signed agreements with new customers for technically advanced products. Machining continued to adjust to lower volumes at the Defense customer segment. Our focus on the rapidly growing Oil&Gas subsegment of systems integration affected our Norwegian unit, which initially experienced low capacity utilization while we are making investments in sales capacity and equipment."
Second quarter of 2013
First half of 2013
-----
EUR 1 = SEK 8.69934
"Operating profit of SEK 3 million was lower than the second quarter of 2012, while both cash flow and operating capital turnover improved. Sales trends were mixed during the quarter, where volumes declined through lower demand from existing customers."
"This was compensated by strong sales to new customers. Performance also varied amongst our units. Those that have come the furthest in terms of adapting to more customer oriented operations with higher focus on technology and product development did well, whereas development in others was weaker. Our electronics units turned in excellent performances, mostly due to substantially higher capacity utilization at some of them."
"Demand for our development services also increased, and we signed agreements with new customers for technically advanced products. Machining continued to adjust to lower volumes at the Defense customer segment. Our focus on the rapidly growing Oil&Gas subsegment of systems integration affected our Norwegian unit, which initially experienced low capacity utilization while we are making investments in sales capacity and equipment."
Second quarter of 2013
- Net sales were SEK 574 million (564)
- Operating profit totaled SEK 3 million (12)
- Profit/Loss after tax was SEK -4 million (0)
- Earnings per share after tax came to SEK -0.28 (0.02)
- Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 27 million (3)
First half of 2013
- Net sales were SEK 1,128 million (1,174)
- Operating profit totaled SEK 11 million (33)
- Profit/Loss after tax was SEK -2 million (13)
- Earnings per share after tax came to SEK -0.13 (1,00)
- Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK -24 million (-16)
- The equity/assets ratio was 37% (38) on June 30
-----
EUR 1 = SEK 8.69934
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments