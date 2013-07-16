© beisea dreamstime.com

20'000 robots at Foxconn – more to come

EMS-giant Foxconn has made a bet that robots are the way to go in the future. The one million robot goal is still far off though.

20'000 robots are currently working at Foxconn's factories, performing tasks that previously had to be done using biomass – persons, that is. With over one million human workers, many feared that layoffs will eventually occur. After all, the low cost wages of China are soon to be part of the past.



According to Computerworld, CEO Terry Gou recently stated that the goal is to add one million robots to the workforce, and that humans will work with engineering and as technicians.



The robot project is still in its early stages, with the actual robots still in development to be able to perform a wider range of tasks in the manufacturing of electronics. It does bring some hope that manufacturing will move back to North America, and according to Computerworld, Gou also stated that Foxconn wants to expand operations in the U.S – if the economic conditions would allow it.