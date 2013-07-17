© peter gudella dreamstime.com

Samsung and Apple working on iPhone 7?

Despite all the rumours about Apple wanting to ditch Samsung as one of the main suppliers, the two companies are now also rumoured to work on a new processor for the iPhone 7.

These very futuristic plans will however not see the light of day until sometime during 2015. The Korea Economic Daily states that Samsung will supply Apple with 14 nanometer A9-chips. Intended use: iPhone 7.



This would mean a retreat to Apple's former safe harbour Samsung, after the Korean Supplier lost out on the A8 contracts – this processor being produced by TSMC. That Samsung was able to reach the 14 nano-node before TSMC proved crucial in the decision to back-track. And according to the newspaper, an agreement between the two giants has already been signed.