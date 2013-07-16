© solstudio dreamstime.com

Nypro adds to Irish workforce

Medical device manufacturer Nypro is investing in a EUR 60 million facility in Waterford (Ireland) that is said to create 200 new jobs.

The site is expected to start production in April 2014. Nypro’s Bray facility is also up for adding some additional 100 jobs, local media reports.



Chris Nother, vice-president, business development for Nypro Healthcare - speaking in an interview with told PRW - said that the acquisition by EMS-provider Jabil is also to benefit the company’s sites in Ireland. “Jabil is bringing its healthcare divisions in under the Nypro brand and management, creating one the largest healthcare manufacturing and development companies in the world. Nypro’s healthcare business is worth EUR 519 million and Jabil’s is EUR 1.3 billion.”