Creation expands Milwaukee Design Center

In response to growing customer needs, Creation Technologies Design Services has opened its new Milwaukee Design Center, located approximately 3 miles from its manufacturing business unit in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Together with its Denver Design Center, Creation Design Services employs approximately 60 design engineers, a number that has doubled in the past 18 months.



“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the demand for Design Services over the last few years,” said Vice President—Design Services, Mark Stephenson. “More and more of our customers are realizing the benefits of partnering with a provider that is capable of driving improvements from the beginning of the value chain. Creation has always focused on offering a complete, end-to-end solution, one that’s tailored to very specific customer needs. Design Services is now a core element of our offering that enables our customers to leverage our fastest-time-to-market expertise, optimize their spend and reduce their business risk when bringing new products to market.”