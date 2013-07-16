© rob hill dreamstime.com

Wi-Lan loses against Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent & others

Wi-Lan Inc., a Canadian owner of patents for technology used in mobile phones, lost a U.S. patent-infringement trial against Alcatel-Lucent and Ericsson AB (amongst others).

Alcatel-Lucent and Ericsson didn’t infringe three Wi-Lan patents, a federal jury in Tyler, Texas, said. Phones made by handset manufacturers HTC Corp. and Sony Mobile Communications were cleared of infringement of a fourth patent. The patent asserted against HTC and two against Alcatel also were found invalid.



The patents in suit were U.S. Patent Nos. 6,222,819; 6,381,211; 6,088,326 and 6,195,327.



WiLAN said - in a statement - that it was "disappointed with the jury's decision and is currently reviewing its options".