PCB market continues recovery

German PCB manufacturers reported on turnover per workday in May 2013 that was about 2 percent higher than that reported for May 2012.

However, May 2013 had the fewest work days (19) so far this year. Consequently, the turnover (not turnover per workday) was 5.6 percent lower than that of April 2013 and 3.3 percent lower than in May 2012.



Order intake increased by four percent compared to April 2013, and 2.4 percent compared to May 2012. Again, the order intake per working day is much better: here figures increased by 7.8 percent. Cumulative, order intake increased 3.4 percent compared to the same period of 2012 (first 5 months of the year).



The book-to-bill ratio continues to increase, reaching 1.08 in May.



Due to structural changes, the number of employees decreased by 6 percent compared to the May 2012.