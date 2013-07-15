© dmitry naumov dreamstime.com

Apple to build its own chips?

Apple has designed its own processors for the past few years, but had a number of manufacturers contracted to produce them: most prominent is Samsung. This seems to be changing now.

A media report from Semiaccurate suggests that Apple has bought into an unnamed foundry - possibly Taiwan based foundry United Microelectronics Corp. - and may soon begin producing its own chips.



Apple has relied on chips produced by Samsung (and more recently from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), but most suppliers struggle to keep up with the demand. Furthermore, the relationship between Samsung and Apple can be called 'strained' at best. The Cupertino based electronics giant is said to move away from Samsung - its largest supplier, but also most fierce competitor.