© kornwa dreamstime.com Analysis | July 15, 2013
Chinese LED Lighting market with annual increase of 36% in 2013
The China LED lighting market will reach 32.4 billion RMB in 2013, and the annual growth rate is up to 36%.
Residential lighting market is the major growth momentum with a growth of 96% in 2013, it becomes the second largest general lighting applications market only second to commercial lighting. Traditional lighting manufacturers like NVC, Opple, PAK and Foshan Lighting have expand to LED lighting, while LED package plants such as Everlight, Edison, MLS and Changfang Lighting have taken full use of LED manufacturing advantages to seize Chinese lighting market.
LEDinside stated that benefiting from the intensive investment in lighting channel of various manufacturers, the quick falling in the sales price of LED lighting products and the improvement of average consumer's acceptance.
In 2013, Chinese lighting market has achieved growths in commercial, residential, industrial and outdoor lighting fields of 24%, 96%, 28% and 46% respectively, and formally entered the general public channel era, the competition for LED lighting market between traditional lighting manufacturers and LED lighting manufacturers has intensified, LEDinside said that whether the LED lighting manufacturers can dominate the market in the future or not depends on their channels establishment capability.
In view of the revenues of Chinese lighting manufacturers in 2012, NVC, Opple, PAK, Foshan Lighting and other traditional manufacturers have began introducing LED lighting products, but the LED lighting penetration rate still takes up low proportion of their overall revenues, in order to avoid direct impact on traditional businesses, the introduction of LED lighting product line and distribution establishment are relatively conservative.
However, MLS Lighting, Changfang Lighting and other LED lighting manufacturers entered the lighting market channel with the image of “LED price killer" through taking full use of the cost advantage of LED package devices, which not only have price advantage comparing with the traditional brand's LED products, in order to reduce the inventory risk for distributors, it also issued attractive distribution establishment policies, such as offering the falling price strategies within three months.
Chinese lighting channels controlled by the four major brands has been gradually loosened, and many distributors switched to emerging LED lighting brands under the stimulation of the tremendous business opportunities of LED lighting.
Taiwan-based manufacturers like Everlight, Edison and Unity Opto have actively conducted LED lighting market development, Everlight formally establishes distribution system in China in 2013 and conducts the channel estiablishment through the distributors, while Edison cooperates with traditional lighting manufacturers to grab Chinese LED lighting market. Unity Opto and Honyar jointly introduced Honya-Unity Opto lighting products.
LEDinside stated that how to quickly sell out products to gain the market share has become a top priority for manufacturers. In the early stage, LED lighting manufacturers mainly focused on engineering project and export-oriented sales channels, while the revenue models like distributors, agents, exclusive stores and other channel modes have not really formed.
According to statistics, the revenue achieved by Chinese LED lighting manufacturers through adopting channel modes in 2012 accounted for less than 30%.With the increasing popularity of LED lighting products, manufacturers no longer depend on the sales channels like engineering projects and exports, in the future, LED lighting will be the same as the traditional lighting, the manufacturer who has superior sales channels will dominate the market.
LEDinside stated that benefiting from the intensive investment in lighting channel of various manufacturers, the quick falling in the sales price of LED lighting products and the improvement of average consumer's acceptance.
In 2013, Chinese lighting market has achieved growths in commercial, residential, industrial and outdoor lighting fields of 24%, 96%, 28% and 46% respectively, and formally entered the general public channel era, the competition for LED lighting market between traditional lighting manufacturers and LED lighting manufacturers has intensified, LEDinside said that whether the LED lighting manufacturers can dominate the market in the future or not depends on their channels establishment capability.
In view of the revenues of Chinese lighting manufacturers in 2012, NVC, Opple, PAK, Foshan Lighting and other traditional manufacturers have began introducing LED lighting products, but the LED lighting penetration rate still takes up low proportion of their overall revenues, in order to avoid direct impact on traditional businesses, the introduction of LED lighting product line and distribution establishment are relatively conservative.
However, MLS Lighting, Changfang Lighting and other LED lighting manufacturers entered the lighting market channel with the image of “LED price killer" through taking full use of the cost advantage of LED package devices, which not only have price advantage comparing with the traditional brand's LED products, in order to reduce the inventory risk for distributors, it also issued attractive distribution establishment policies, such as offering the falling price strategies within three months.
Chinese lighting channels controlled by the four major brands has been gradually loosened, and many distributors switched to emerging LED lighting brands under the stimulation of the tremendous business opportunities of LED lighting.
Taiwan-based manufacturers like Everlight, Edison and Unity Opto have actively conducted LED lighting market development, Everlight formally establishes distribution system in China in 2013 and conducts the channel estiablishment through the distributors, while Edison cooperates with traditional lighting manufacturers to grab Chinese LED lighting market. Unity Opto and Honyar jointly introduced Honya-Unity Opto lighting products.
LEDinside stated that how to quickly sell out products to gain the market share has become a top priority for manufacturers. In the early stage, LED lighting manufacturers mainly focused on engineering project and export-oriented sales channels, while the revenue models like distributors, agents, exclusive stores and other channel modes have not really formed.
According to statistics, the revenue achieved by Chinese LED lighting manufacturers through adopting channel modes in 2012 accounted for less than 30%.With the increasing popularity of LED lighting products, manufacturers no longer depend on the sales channels like engineering projects and exports, in the future, LED lighting will be the same as the traditional lighting, the manufacturer who has superior sales channels will dominate the market.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments