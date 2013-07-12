© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

SMART expands operations in Asia

SMART Modular Technologies has expanded its operations in Asia with the opening of a new research and development (R&D) facility in Taiwan.

“SMART‘s Center for Advanced Memory Product Design in Asia leverages the high-tech and knowledgeable New Taipei City workforce to develop cutting-edge solutions for our customers worldwide,” said Alan Marten, Senior Vice President, SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. & President, Memory Business Unit. “SMART’s new facility will also enhance our ability to co-develop products with partners in support of new generation memory technologies while helping to accelerate time-to-market.”



The new Taiwan R&D center will develop SMART's product portfolio of advanced, integrated memory solutions while leading its penetration into new markets and applications that require robust, high performance memory products in the automotive, medical and industrial markets.



With the opening of this new R&D facility, SMART has expanded its global footprint to nine dedicated locations.