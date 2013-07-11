© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 11, 2013
Orbotech creates new business units
Orbotech has created two new corporate units: “Strategy and Business Development” and “Global Product Organization”.
The new Strategy and Business Development unit will be focused towards capitalizing on growth opportunities in new areas that are complementary to the Company’s strength in digital production and yield-enhancing solutions for manufacturers of PCBs, FPDs and other electronic components.
This unit, which will be managed by Mr. Richard Klapholz, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Business Development, will have overall responsibility for the Company’s business development activities and for its strategic plan.
The Company’s research and development activities will be reorganized under the umbrella of the Global Product Organization unit. This unit will focus on developing and implementing the Company’s short and long term research and development strategy and on better positioning Orbotech to pursue new business opportunities.
This unit will be managed by Mr. Yovav Sameah who will assume the position of Corporate Vice President and Chief Product Officer.
Commenting on these organizational changes, which will become effective on September 1, 2013, Mr. Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer at Orbotech, said: “These organizational changes are designed to establish growth as a top priority in the years to come. They will further leverage our core assets throughout the Company, enhance our agility and provide accelerated time-to-market capabilities, which will be needed to capitalize on the many emerging high growth areas in the electronics industry and adjacent sectors. We expect this to translate into new business for Orbotech in 2014 and beyond.” Mr. Levy added: “Orbotech will continue to provide innovative solutions through research and development throughout various economic cycles, anticipate technological trends and invest in preserving its technological leadership.”
This unit, which will be managed by Mr. Richard Klapholz, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Business Development, will have overall responsibility for the Company’s business development activities and for its strategic plan.
The Company’s research and development activities will be reorganized under the umbrella of the Global Product Organization unit. This unit will focus on developing and implementing the Company’s short and long term research and development strategy and on better positioning Orbotech to pursue new business opportunities.
This unit will be managed by Mr. Yovav Sameah who will assume the position of Corporate Vice President and Chief Product Officer.
Commenting on these organizational changes, which will become effective on September 1, 2013, Mr. Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer at Orbotech, said: “These organizational changes are designed to establish growth as a top priority in the years to come. They will further leverage our core assets throughout the Company, enhance our agility and provide accelerated time-to-market capabilities, which will be needed to capitalize on the many emerging high growth areas in the electronics industry and adjacent sectors. We expect this to translate into new business for Orbotech in 2014 and beyond.” Mr. Levy added: “Orbotech will continue to provide innovative solutions through research and development throughout various economic cycles, anticipate technological trends and invest in preserving its technological leadership.”
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments