InvenSense signs Digi-key

Digi-Key has a global distribution agreement with InvenSense, a provider of MotionTracking devices for consumer electronics products.

“Motion sensing technology is found in nearly every facet of our daily lives, as we become more and more tech dependent,” noted Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s Vice President for Global Semiconductor Product. “InvenSense has found a unique niche within the technology market and their innovative product provides tremendous value to our global customers. We are extremely pleased to add their exciting portfolio of motion sensing solutions to our broad line card.”



"The addition of Digi-Key as a key distributor of our products provides the ability for customers to quickly receive delivery of InvenSense’s parts around the world. Digi-Key supports our commitment to meet the design needs of a diverse customer base through an extremely easy to use and flexible channel,” said Dan Goehl, InvenSense’s Vice President of Worldwide Sales. "As the leading provider of MotionTracking solutions for consumer electronic and industrial applications, InvenSense is committed to continuously expanding its global presence and service.”