Tyco slims in Europe and US<br>but exploding in China

Tyco Electronics has slimmed its organization in Europe and the United States but is agressively expanding in China.

For the fiscal year 2005 Tyco Electronics hired 4 000 employees in China mean while there has been cuts at several sites in Europe and US.



According to analyst Carter Shoop at Deutsche Bank Tyco Electronics is expected to hire another 6 000 to 7 000 employees in China during the next year. A new engineering center is planned as well.



Tyco Electronics currently employs 26 000 in China.