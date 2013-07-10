© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

FTG and TPC form joint venture

Firan Technology Group (FTG) has established a joint venture with Tianjin Printronics Circuit (TPC) to supply printed circuit boards to Aerospace and other high technology customers.

The joint venture will build on the customer base FTG has in the Aerospace market as well as FTG's knowledge and expertise of Aerospace technical and quality requirements and this will be combined with TPC's established manufacturing facilities in Tianjin, China.



Under the terms of the Joint Venture, FTG owns 60% and TPC owns 40%, with the same 60/40 representation on the Board of Directors. The company is incorporated under the name FTG Printronics Circuit Ltd. in Tianjin, China.



"We believe this joint venture will offer FTG's customers great value by combining FTG's technical strengths with TPC's low cost, efficient manufacturing facilities," stated Brad Bourne, President and CEO of FTG. "FTG has been committed to building a global solution for its printed circuit board customers and this joint venture is a major milestone in achieving this objective," he added.