BitSim, Ericsson signs Master Agreement

Ericsson and BitSim now strengthen their existing cooperation through the Master agreement where BitSim supplies qualified Electronic Design services.

"The agreement enables BitSim to work closer with Ericsson's design teams supporting the projects with leading edge competence" says Anders Sivard, CEO of BitSim AB.



BitSim is a leading consultant and design house in Sweden focusing on electronic design and embedded SW for Board and Chip development. The company has one of Sweden's largest independent electronics development groups.

