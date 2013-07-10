© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Foxconn hires for next-gen iPhone?

EMS-giant Foxconn is reportedly preparing for the production of the next generation iPhone – the iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 – the company is said to be hiring workers for its plant in Zhengzhou.

The company has initiated large scale recruitment for their Zhengzhou plant, in the Henan Province. The workers are said to produce the next iPhone, which has yet to be announced. The plant currently employs a massive 210'000 workers. Although, the plant housed around 300'000 in 2012, according to a report in China Business News.



Little is actually known about the next iPhone; rumour has it that it will keep its current design, but with the addition of a new processor, a fingerprint camera and a new camera.



The reports did not mention how many workers the company was looking to hire – but knowing Foxconn – we're probably looking at yet another ridiculously high number.