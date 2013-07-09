© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Intevac names Wendell Blonigan President and CEO

Mr. Wendell Blonigan will join the Intevac as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Norman Pond, Intevac’s founder and current CEO, will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Blonigan brings to Intevac nearly 30 years of senior management and technical experience in the high-technology industry. He joins the company from Orbotech LT Solar, which he founded and where he had served as chief executive officer since 2009.



Previously, he was chief operating officer of Photon Dynamics, which he joined in 2006 after serving as president of Applied Materials' AKT display subsidiary.



“We are delighted that Wendell will become CEO of Intevac," commented Mr. Pond. "He has a demonstrated track record of success managing high-technology equipment businesses as well as successfully bringing innovative products to market.”



“Intevac is uniquely positioned as an innovative company possessing strong technologies in both their equipment and photonics businesses,” said Mr. Blonigan. “I’m excited to join the Intevac team, where we will work together to deliver increasing value to our customers and shareholders.”