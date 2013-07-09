© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Goepel to supply test system for Lear

In January 2013 the first OsCAR G3 test systems were installed at the first Lear sites in Germany.

In the course of the year Lear Corporation branches in Germany, the US, South Africa, China and India will put car seat test systems from Goepel electronic into operation. Car seats of the BR205 series will be used in the new Daimler C class.



The OsCAR G3 test system basically executes ECU tests and checks additional electronic components inside the car seats. Furthermore, the OsCAR G3 can be utilized using an expansion stage as double car seat test system enabling the entire seat set to be tested.