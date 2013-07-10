© photodynamx dreamstime.com

Haldex initiates negotiations for operational changes in Europe

In May 2013, Swedish-based Haldex, announced a global restructuring program including a transformation of the European footprint.

As part of that program, the Haldex plant in Heidelberg, Haldex Brake Products GmbH, will be affected by operational changes.



The planned measures include relocating production from Heidelberg to the Haldex plant in Szentlörinckáta, Hungary. In addition, the R&D activities in Heidelberg will largely be transferred to the Haldex R&D centre in the UK. Haldex has today initiated negotiations with the parties involved, especially with the employees’ representatives of Haldex Brake Products GmbH.



The concrete measures and terms of the changes will be negotiated between the company and the works council. The negotiations will also include an implementation agreement and a social compensation plan.



In total the operational changes planned will presumably affect between 100 and 110 employees.



The operational changes are anticipated to go into effect by mid 2014.



Subsequent the negotiations Haldex will inform about the restructuring costs as well as the yearly savings. However, they are considered in the total restructuring costs and savings as announced in the press release as of May 21st, 2013.