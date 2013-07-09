RoodMicrotec - Sales picking up in second quarter

© bahar-bostanci-dreamstime.com

The first quarter of 2013 for RoodMicrotec, was still weak, however, in the second quarter there was a market recovery.

© RoodMicrotec

Outlook

This has resulted in provisional sales for the first half of 2013 of EUR 5'505 million, a 3% decline compared to the first half of 2012 (EUR 5'688 million).Supply Chain Management in particular picked up due to the market recovery. The other sectors were affected in terms of direct external sales inter alia by restructuring at some major customers. Qualification & Reliability Investigation, Test Engineering and Test did, however, contribute to the increase in Supply Chain Management activities.The continuing OEM and Fabless markets both showed stable sales. Due to the ongoing economic uncertainty, new projects were still affected by postponements, but there were hardly any cancellations.RoodMicrotec is strongly dependent on economic cycles and generally follows theseby a 3 to 6-month delay. Over recent months in particular, the order development confirmed the market recovery. For this reason, the companyanticipate for the second half of 2013 and beyond, in accordance with earlier pronouncements, a market recovery and increasing sales for RoodMicrotec.Philip Nijenhuis, RoodMicrotec CEO stated: "After a long period of economic instability and consequently stagnating markets, we are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel and are reasonably optimistic for the second half of 2013 and 2014"