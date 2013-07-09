© Chipworks General | July 09, 2013
Inside the Sony Xperia Tablet Z
The Sony Xperia Tablet Z has been widely praised as the first tablet to come along in a while with the potential to capture some serious market share from the market leaders.
"A 10'' form factor tablet that is only 6.9 mm thick and weighs less than half a kilo was a joy to hold and use. We just had to look inside despite the fact that Sony beat us to the punch by releasing their own teardown! Lucky for us they decided to exclude any shots that would be useful in capturing design wins and major silicon providers", Chipworks notes.
-----
Source: Chipworks
The variant that was taken apart featured an antenna that "reminds us of our old 1980′s ghetto blasters". Something that will not be seen outside of Japan since it is used for terrestrial TV watching.
Cataloging the Silicon
Keeping the whole thing as thin as possible means you have a very large and pancake-flat battery with the one-sided board and everything else nicely laid out. It is a win for the Qualcomm chipset with major design wins that include:
- Elpida EDBA164B1PF-1D-F 2 GB DRAM
- Maxim MAXQ614V
- NXP 44701 NFC Chip
- OnSemi NCP2993 Audio Amplifier, NCP373 charge control
- ROHM BD8184MUV Power controller
- Qualcomm APQ8064 Snapdragon 600 Applications Processor
- Qualcomm WCD9310 Audio CODEC
- Synaptics S7300A Touch Screen Controller
- Toshiba THGBM5G8B4JBAIM NAND Flash
- TI TPS61263 Li-Ion Management Chip
Chipworks also notes that Atmel TSCs (seemingly) continues to being shut out of major new devices. Based on the recent flagship teardowns, there appears to be a bit of a shift going on in the touch screen space.
Keeping it thin means keeping it 1 dimensional so there is nothing to see on the backside. Lets instead use this space to catalog some of the RF chips:
- Murata SWEJ (unclassified)
- Qualcomm MDM9215M Modem
- Qualcomm WCN3660 WiFi SoC
- Qualcomm PM8018, PM8821, PM 8921 Power Management ICs
- Qualcomm WTR1605L Transceiver
- Skyworks SKY13414 RF Switch
- Skyworks SKY77351, SKY77725 Power Amplifier
- Sony CXM3582UR RF Switch
Both primary and secondary sensors are home grown Sony parts.The primary sensor is the Sony IMX111, which also appears in the Nexus 4. Die markings, so Chipworks, for the secondary sensor are simply, “SONY”.
Most flagship devices these days have had at least one ST Microelectronics inertial sensor in it. Here we have the expected 9 degrees of sensing and several winners.
- Bosch BMA220 Accelerometer
- Invensense MPU3050 Gyroscope
- AKM AK8973 Hall Effect and Geomagnetic Sensor
-----
Source: Chipworks
