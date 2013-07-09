© Wilson Process Systems

WPS invests GBP 500'000 for when size does matter

Wilson Process Systems (WPS) has invested GBP 500,000 in upgrading its SMT assembly facilities to increase its capacity and to give it the capability to automatically assemble boards up to 1.3m long.

The upgraded WPS line can manufacture boards up to 1.3m long x 0.6m wide, for any application including the growing opportunity in retail displays, LED lighting and digital signage. It is the first line in the country that can manufacture such long boards fully automatically, including the critical screen printing stage. According to WPS, the line will also be used to manufacture boards of more standard dimensions. The investment increases WPS assembly capacity to 140'000 components per hour.



Commenting, joint Managing Director Tim Wilson said, “This investment supports our continuing growth. Customers find that we can match the factory gate price of Far Eastern manufacturers, and offer much higher quality and more flexibility. As a result, new markets are opening up all the time – we currently see demand in LED lighting and in displays from the retail and other sectors. Our new line greatly expands our capacity generally, and has been equipped specifically to address this demand.”



He continued, “UK technology companies are increasingly appreciating the value of a short supply chain, and are bringing back manufacturing from overseas to UK companies with the right approach to service, quality and price.WPS now has the capacity to exploit this opportunity.”



The new WPS line can assemble 25'000 components per hour and includes a Universal Fuzion XC2-37 placement machine distributed by Anglo Production Processes. This platform combines high-speed chip placement with the ability to handle the latest tiny 01005 chip passive components as easily as 150mm connectors.