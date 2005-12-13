New Strategic Manager for<br> European EMS Cooperation

UK based EMS Provider Jaltek Systems Ltd. and Sweden based EMS Provider NOTE AB, announce the appointment of well-known electronics industry professional Kevin Heath to the role of Strategic Alliance Manager.

OEMs in demanding niche markets now have access to a complete design to production service offering in Europe, equivalent to that offered by tier one global providers. This is thanks to the strategic alliance announced earlier this year between UK based Jaltek Systems Ltd., and

Swedish EMS provider NOTE AB.



The alliance combines Jaltek Systems skills as a specialist in the design, new product introduction (NPI) and low volume high mix assembly of advanced technology products, with one of Europe's fastest-growing medium to high volume EMS providers with production facilities in Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania and Poland. For Jaltek Systems customers this represents the opportunity for considerable cost savings in manufacturing and component sourcing, as well as an easy transition; from local design, development and manufacturing resources, to low cost, high output manufacture. For NOTE's customers it represents a UK gateway to leading front-end design, NPI and prototyping for even the most complex products.



To facilitate their alliance and to ensure that their clients benefit from a seamless service and transition between the two companies' services, Jaltek Systems and NOTE have appointed Kevin Heath to the position of Strategic Alliance Manager. A professional with over 30 years' experience, at all levels of management for multinationals and specialists in advanced industrial products and services, Heath has considerable knowledge of the EMS and PCB industries, having worked for blue chip companies such as GEC, Celestica and Sanmina-SCI, as well as with electronics manufacturing companies such as GSPK and Wynn Electronics.



Heath's capacities as a strategic thinker and a strong communicator, his focus on sales and building solid business relationships, and his knowledge of and familiarity with the UK electronics manufacturing industry will stand him in good stead as he works to develop UK business for Jaltek Systems and NOTE.



Steve Pittom, Jaltek Systems Sales Director, comments on Heath's new role: "Kevin's key focus for Jaltek Systems is to bring UK business to Jaltek that may ultimately go through to the NOTE volume facilities in Estonia and Lithuania. In bringing business into Jaltek Systems and the alliance, he will be working alongside other members of the Jaltek Systems team, including myself. As well as this, Kevin has responsibilities for NOTE's UK sales, and, most importantly for the companies' joint clients, he is also the reference point within Jaltek Systems for all activities with NOTE".



Jaltek Systems Director of Technology Leon Dixon says Heath is a great fit for Jaltek: "With his experience in volume manufacturing, Kevin is ideally positioned to assist clients as they transition from New Product Introduction at Jaltek to volume production at NOTE". Heath also shares the Jaltek Systems management's 'hands on' approach to business. Dixon: "His defining characteristic is accessibility; if something has to be done, whatever it may be, Kevin will simply get on with it, as we all do. Kevin's also a great believer in feeling the pulse, in staying close to the issue at hand - he'll deliver boards to see what's really happening on the ground. He's a great addition to the team".



Heath's appointment crowns long months of discussion and analysis during which the two EMS providers examined every aspect of their alliance in depth to ensure that both companies and their clients gain maximum benefits from the move. The fact that Heath is jointly employed by both companies signals their absolute commitment to the alliance and to building a total EMS offering at the leading edge in terms of capability and resources, managed and driven by some of the very best people in the industry.



"The cooperation between Jaltek Systems and NOTE brings together two dynamic companies, and I am delighted to be joining them at this exciting time," offered Kevin Heath. "The two companies share a unique philosophy for quality and customer service, which mirrors my own. This cooperation is good news for the industry and good news for existing Jaltek and NOTE customers, and I look forward to assisting them through what I know will prove to be a mutually rewarding process."