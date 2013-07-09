© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Lattice expands operations in Texas and Oklahoma

Lattice has completed two new installations of its Nexus Inmate Telephone System platform in Texas and Oklahoma.

Lattice installed the Nexus system for the Marion County Jail in Jefferson, Texas and the Mayes County Jail in Pryor, Oklahoma. The Company also has commitments to install the ICON system in multiple facilities in Oklahoma and Texas.



Mr. Paul Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of Lattice, stated, "This newest expansion of our customer base further solidifies our footprint in the region and validates the strength of our technology platform. Faced with budget crunches, many U.S. states are seeking ways to stretch their dollars further. Our Nexus and ICON systems provide cash-strapped states with cost-effective prison telecommunications and management solutions that deliver a wide range of features to correctional facilities. We expect the ongoing adoption of our industry-leading technology to result in strong year-over-year revenue growth for Lattice."