Electronics Production | July 08, 2013
Videoton’s subsidiary in Győr is hungry for success
VT Mechatronics – a Videoton subsidiary – has entered the energetics and medical market, with a ramp-up of new businesses and new contract wins.
The company closing the last year with more than 7 million EUR in revenue, extended its businesses in the field of machining and assembly in the second quarter of 2013 further.
Due to an agreement - at the end of 2012 - on the production of 17 different types of machined parts, VT Mechatronics expanded its customer portfolio with ABB. The parts produced by VT Mechatronics are low volume, high-precision parts that are built in high-voltage generator circuit breakers and delivered to Zurich.
Moreover, following a successful audit, VT Mechatronics has become an approved vendor for the Swiss-based company at the level of the High Voltage Products division. With it, Videoton group has entered into the area of high-voltage products.
During the second half of 2012, VT Mechatronics upgraded its machine park with a modern Mori Seiki CNC lathe and a DMU 60 EVO simultaneous five-axis machining center – an investment of EUR 420'000.
The subsidiary also agreed with the Hungarian owned Mediso Kft. on the complete mechanical and electrical assembly of the SPECT module of the multimodality imaging system, medical diagnostic device called AnyScan. The machine with its nearly 1'000 components is assembled by the Győr-based subsidiary in more than 250 hours of work which includes the manufacturing of machined parts, the assembly of electromechanical subassemblies as well as the high level assembly, calibration and testing of the device. The final integration and checking of the system is concluded by Mediso Kft. in Budapest.
Due to the ramp-up of new businesses and existing projects, VT Mechatronics is expected to increase its revenue compared to last year’s figures.
In terms of strategy the company continues to focus primarily on its main competence, the assembly of high complexity equipment produced in low volume and on - what is essential for this activity but is also offered as a stand-alone service to customers - the low volume machining of high complexity parts.
